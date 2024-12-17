LE LAC DES CYGNES AMPHITHEATRE-RODEZ Rodez
LE LAC DES CYGNES AMPHITHEATRE-RODEZ Rodez, mardi 17 décembre 2024.
Durée : 2h00 avec entracte________________________________________D’après le Chef-d’oeuvre de P.I. TCHAÏKOVSKIBallet en 2 actes.Direction artistique : Andrey Litvinov.Solistes Étoiles : Alisa Vornova & Aleksandr TarasovBallet classique tout public
Tarif : 44.00 – 58.00 euros.
Début : 2024-12-17 à 20:00
AMPHITHEATRE-RODEZ BD 122EME REGIMENT D’INFANTERIE 12000 Rodez 12