LARA FABIAN Zénith de Toulouse Toulouse

LARA FABIAN Variété française Vendredi 17 octobre 2025, 20h00 Zénith de Toulouse

Avec plus de 20 millions d’albums vendus dans le monde, Lara Fabian, emblème de la chanson revient sur scène à Paris pour un concert inédit ! Après avoir conclu sa tournée « BEST OF » en 2022, où elle a partagé 30 ans de tubes inoubliables avec son public, Lara Fabian fait son grand retour avec le titre « Ta peine », un hymne d’espoir et de résilience co-écrit avec Slimane. Depuis ses débuts en 1991 avec son premier album français qui s’est vendu à plus d’un million d’exemplaires, jusqu’à ses succès internationaux comme « Je t’aime » et « La Différence », Lara Fabian a su conquérir le cœur de millions de fans à travers le monde. Sa carrière musicale est marquée par des albums emblématiques tels que « Pure », « Nue » et ‘Ma Vie Dans la Tienne’, ainsi que par son engagement en tant que coach dans des émissions telles que « La Voix » et la « Star Academie ».

Producteur: Play Two // Placement:Placement assis numéroté // Parking: Parking

Variété française