L’APÉRO DES NOUVEAUX MINOTIERS À LA MINOTERIE Gardouch, jeudi 25 avril 2024.
Vous voulez découvrir La Minoterie ? Savoir comment nous fonctionnons, et peut-être participer à notre aventure ?
Le dernier jeudi de chaque mois, ce rendez-vous est ouvert à tous les curieux.
C’est aussi un temps de rencontre pour les bénévoles de notre association !
Accès libre, ouvert aux adhérent(e)s comme aux non adhérent(e)s .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-25 18:30:00
fin : 2024-04-25 00:00:00
Quai Riquet
Gardouch 31290 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
