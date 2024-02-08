Matériaux et territoire : tout un savoir – Animation et conférence La Grange du causse Soulomès, 8 février 2024, Soulomès.

Soulomès,Lot

Toucher la matière pour mieux en comprendre les propriétés de construction : c’est ce que proposent Clémentine Laborderie et Nathalie Thornay, du laboratoire de recherche en architecture de Toulouse. Après une animation autour de la fibre et du grain, vous pourrez approfondir le sujet lors d’une conférence sur les savoir-faire en lien avec le territoire, les matériaux biosourcés et la biodiversité.

Cette soirée conclura une journée de travail interprofessionnelle autour des matériaux bio-sourcés et des enjeux écologiques des ressources.

Infos >> Parc / 05 65 24 20 50.

2024-02-08 18:00:00 fin : 2024-02-08 20:00:00. EUR.

La Grange du causse

Soulomès 46240 Lot Occitanie



Clémentine Laborderie and Nathalie Thornay, from Toulouse?s architecture research laboratory, offer you the chance to touch materials to better understand their construction properties. After a presentation on fiber and grain, you can delve deeper into the subject at a conference on local know-how, bio-sourced materials and biodiversity.

The evening will conclude a day of inter-professional work on bio-sourced materials and the ecological challenges of resources.

Info >> Park / 05 65 24 20 50

Clémentine Laborderie y Nathalie Thornay, del laboratorio de investigación arquitectónica de Toulouse, le proponen tocar los materiales para comprender mejor sus propiedades constructivas. Tras una charla sobre la fibra y el grano, podrá profundizar en el tema en una conferencia sobre el saber hacer local, los materiales de origen biológico y la biodiversidad.

La velada pondrá el broche final a una jornada de trabajo interprofesional sobre los materiales de origen biológico y los retos ecológicos que plantean los recursos.

Información >> Parque / 05 65 24 20 50

Das Material berühren, um seine Baueigenschaften besser zu verstehen: Das bieten Clémentine Laborderie und Nathalie Thornay vom Labor für Architekturforschung in Toulouse an. Nach einer Animation rund um Fasern und Körner können Sie das Thema bei einer Konferenz über Know-how in Verbindung mit der Region, biobasierten Materialien und Biodiversität vertiefen.

Dieser Abend bildet den Abschluss eines branchenübergreifenden Arbeitstages rund um biobasierte Materialien und die ökologischen Herausforderungen der Ressourcen.

Infos >> Park / 05 65 24 20 50

Mise à jour le 2023-09-06 par Pnr des Causses du Quercy