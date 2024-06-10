HEC Economics PhD conference 2024 HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas, 10 juin 2024, Jouy-en-Josas.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2024-06-10 09:00

Fin : 2024-06-11 18:00

Department d’Economie et Sciences de la Décision

Salles T-305 & T-306

HEC Paris is happy to announce the first edition of the HEC Economics PhD conference, a student-led workshop supported by the Faculty of Economics and Decision Sciences Department at HEC Paris. The event will bring together PhD students in different fields of Economics from all over the world and give them the opportunity to share their work, obtain valuable feedback, network with international peers and improve their presentation skills. The conference will include paper presentations, keynote lectures and several social interactions.

Further informations, including the detailed conference schedule, can be found on the official website of the event.

Event Details :

Monday, June 12

09:40 AM – 10:30 AM: Keynote Lecture: Pierre Boyer, École Polytechnique–CREST

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM: Session 1 – Game Theory

02:00 PM – 03:30 PM: Session 2 – Trade, Urban and Environmental Economics

04:00 PM – 05:30 PM: Session 3 – Gender Economics

Tuesday, June 13

09:20 AM – 10:10 AM: Keynote Lecture: Florian Ederer, Yale School of Management

10:40 AM – 12:10 PM: Session 4 – Labor and Economic History

02:00 PM – 03:30 PM: Session 5 – Applied Microeconomic Theory

04:00 PM – 05:30 PM: Session 6 – Monetary Policy and Financial Intermediation

Organizing HEC Paris PhD Students:

Sarat Chandra Akella

Julián Chitiva

Andrew Funck

Vittoria Iannotta

Atulya Jain

Rui Li

Giacomo Rostagno

Supporting HEC Paris faculty:

Gaetano Gaballo

Emmanuel Kemel

Tristan Tomala

Nicolas Vieille

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Yvelines