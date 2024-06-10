HEC Economics PhD conference 2024 HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :
Début : 2024-06-10 09:00
Fin : 2024-06-11 18:00
https://www.hec.edu/fr/news-room/hec-economics-phd-conference-2024
Department d’Economie et Sciences de la Décision
Salles T-305 & T-306
HEC Paris is happy to announce the first edition of the HEC Economics PhD conference, a student-led workshop supported by the Faculty of Economics and Decision Sciences Department at HEC Paris. The event will bring together PhD students in different fields of Economics from all over the world and give them the opportunity to share their work, obtain valuable feedback, network with international peers and improve their presentation skills. The conference will include paper presentations, keynote lectures and several social interactions.
Further informations, including the detailed conference schedule, can be found on the official website of the event.
Event Details :
Monday, June 12
09:40 AM – 10:30 AM: Keynote Lecture: Pierre Boyer, École Polytechnique–CREST
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM: Session 1 – Game Theory
02:00 PM – 03:30 PM: Session 2 – Trade, Urban and Environmental Economics
04:00 PM – 05:30 PM: Session 3 – Gender Economics
Tuesday, June 13
09:20 AM – 10:10 AM: Keynote Lecture: Florian Ederer, Yale School of Management
10:40 AM – 12:10 PM: Session 4 – Labor and Economic History
02:00 PM – 03:30 PM: Session 5 – Applied Microeconomic Theory
04:00 PM – 05:30 PM: Session 6 – Monetary Policy and Financial Intermediation
Organizing HEC Paris PhD Students:
Sarat Chandra Akella
Julián Chitiva
Andrew Funck
Vittoria Iannotta
Atulya Jain
Rui Li
Giacomo Rostagno
Supporting HEC Paris faculty:
Gaetano Gaballo
Emmanuel Kemel
Tristan Tomala
Nicolas Vieille
HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Yvelines