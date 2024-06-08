Histoires pour grands ! Médiathèque Marguerite Yourcenar Paris, samedi 8 juin 2024.

Histoires pour grands ! Médiathèque Marguerite Yourcenar Paris
Le samedi 08 juin 2024
de 15h00 à 16h00
.Public enfants et jeunes. A partir de 6 ans. gratuit
Inscriptions à partir du samedi 4 mai, auprès des bibliothécaires
Vous êtes trop grands pour les Margotines ? Ça tombe bien, voici venues les histoires pour grands !
Salle d’animation (niveau
+1)
Médiathèque Marguerite Yourcenar 41, rue d’Alleray 75015
Contact : https://www.paris.fr/lieux/mediatheque-marguerite-yourcenar-6218 +33145307141 mediatheque.marguerite-yourcenar@paris.fr https://www.facebook.com/MediathequeMargueriteYourcenar/ https://www.facebook.com/MediathequeMargueriteYourcenar/ https://www.billetweb.fr/pro/agendayourcenar
