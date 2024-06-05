HEURE DU CONTE Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Grande-Synthe
HEURE DU CONTE Des histoires pour petits et grands Mercredi 5 juin, 10h00 Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Entrée libre, inscription au 03 28 23 66 30
Début : 2024-06-05T10:00:00+02:00 – 2024-06-05T11:00:00+02:00
Médiathèque Nelson Mandela 12 Place de l’Europe , 59760 Grande-Synthe Grande-Synthe 59760 Nord Hauts-de-France
