LA FABRIQUE À CHANSONS DE LA SACEM – AVEC IAROSS / ATARRAYA PRODUCTIONS Grandrieu, 28 mai 2024, Grandrieu.

Grandrieu,Lozère

Cordes frottées, pincées, machines et synthés, iAROSS est un trio qui mélange chanson, rock et jazz. Du texte à la musique, la poésie y tient une place de choix, laissant une grande place à l’imagination et aux sensations.

2024-05-28 fin : 2024-05-28 . EUR.

Grandrieu 48600 Lozère Occitanie



Strummed and plucked strings, machines and synths, iAROSS is a trio that blends chanson, rock and jazz. From text to music, poetry takes pride of place, leaving plenty of room for imagination and sensations.

Cuerdas rasgueadas y punteadas, máquinas y sintetizadores, iAROSS es un trío que mezcla chanson, rock y jazz. Del texto a la música, la poesía desempeña un papel fundamental, dejando mucho espacio a la imaginación y las sensaciones.

Mit Streich- und Zupfinstrumenten, Maschinen und Synthesizern ist iAROSS ein Trio, das Chanson, Rock und Jazz vermischt. Vom Text bis zur Musik nimmt die Poesie einen wichtigen Platz ein und lässt der Fantasie und den Gefühlen viel Raum.

