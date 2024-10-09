ELLENDE Glazart Paris, mercredi 9 octobre 2024.

GARMONBOZIA présente ELLENDE GROZA SERVANTELLENDE est un one-man band de post-black metal ambient formé en 2011 par L.G. (ex-Aphotic Excess, ex-Svarta, Roadking). Accompagné en live par P.F. (Norikum, Nekrodeus), D.B., L.B. (Nokrium) et S.L. (Black Yen, Nekrodeus), il sort en août 2013 son premier album Ellende chez Talheim Records.Puis les albums se succèdent. Todbringer sort en novembre 2016 suivi de Lebensnehmer en mars 2019 via AOP Records. Enfin, en septembre 2022, le groupe revient avec son quatrième album, Ellendbogengesellschaft , mêlant comme à son habitude mélancolie, noirceur, intensité, sonorités brutales et tonalités planantes dans un parfait équilibre.ELLENDE: As promised we will do one tour in 2024 and with Scherben Tour our longest up to date is being announced. We’ll visit many cities and venues never played before and we’re happy to have our friends in Groza supporting as well as Servant opening. GROZA: We are excited to announce our next tour. We will bring the storm all over Europe in October 2024 in company of our comrades in Ellende and Servant. This tour will be in support of new yet unannounced music, to also be unveiled in 2024. Join us.Onwards!

Tarif : 25.30 – 25.30 euros.

Début : 2024-10-09 à 18:00

Réservez votre billet ici

Glazart 7-15, Av Porte de la Villette 75019 Paris 75