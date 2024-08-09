Fête de l’Accordéon Luzy 58 Salle des fêtes, Luzy (58) Luzy, vendredi 9 août 2024.

Fête de l’Accordéon Luzy 58 avec Noiranomis Vendredi 9 août, 16h00 Salle des fêtes, Luzy (58) 15

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-08-09T16:00:00+02:00 – 2024-08-09T23:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-08-09T16:00:00+02:00 – 2024-08-09T23:30:00+02:00

Programme du Vendredi 9

*16h00 Boeuf Musical dans les Bistrots de Luzy

*17h45 Défilé

*19h00 Apéro Concert avec Altavoz

*21h00 Bal avec Illa / Ati Me Care / Noiranomis

https://fetedelaccordeon.com/

source : événement Fête de l’Accordéon Luzy 58 publié sur AgendaTrad

Salle des fêtes, Luzy (58) Mairie, 2 place de l’hôtel de ville

Salle des fêtes, 58170 Luzy, France Luzy 58170 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté [{« data »: {« author »: « Altavoz Zvucnik », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Ju00e9ru00f4me Soulas : accordu00e9on farfisanPatrick Gigon : batterie, objets sonoresn »mazurcaille » : composition Ju00e9ru00f4me Soulas, arrangement ALTAVOZnrTournu00e9 en fu00e9vrier 2023 u00e0 la ligne 21 (Plogonnec, 29)nImages : Samuel Volson – CamerasilensnSon : Ju00e9ru00f4me Soulasnmerci u00e0 Arthur, Julien Le Vu et u00e0 Corinne & Emmanuel Bourgeau », « type »: « video », « title »: « ALTAVOZ – MAZURCAILLE », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/yx9rS5xcOCA/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yx9rS5xcOCA », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdIv9-8L7ASFPE3vCz2rBPA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yx9rS5xcOCA »}, {« data »: {« author »: « MusTraDem », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Nouvelle cru00e9ationnILLAnDiane Delzantu00a0: violonnStu00e9phane Milleretu00a0: accordu00e9on diatoniquenSylvain Quu00e9ru00e9 : cistrenSu00e9bastien Tronu00a0: vielle u00e0 roue polyphonique et midi, voixnnMusique : Lu2019Azerole (Sylvain Quu00e9ru00e9) – Bourru00e9e u00e0 deux tempsnMixage : Su00e9bastien TronnVidu00e9ou00a0: Shoot itnRu00e9alisationu00a0: Lou00efs EmenImagesu00a0: Alexandre Castillon, Martin Chouamet et Lou00efs EmenTournu00e9 en septembre 2023 au Chu00e2teau de Saint-Sixte (Isu00e8re)nnRETROUVEZ ILLAnu27a1 Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/IllaOfficielnu27a1 Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/illa0fficiel/nu27a1 Site web : https://www.mustradem.com/spectacles/la-maison/illannPRODUCTION MUSTRADEMnu27a1 Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/mustradempage/nu27a1 Site web : https://www.mustradem.com/nu27a1 Abonnez-vous u00e0 notre chau00eene pour plus de vidu00e9os : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYzvJsiuRd6_JAf0DBxd2xQ/?sub_confirmation=1 », « type »: « video », « title »: « Illa – L’Azerole », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ySJLs1Lke5U/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySJLs1Lke5U », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYzvJsiuRd6_JAf0DBxd2xQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySJLs1Lke5U »}, {« data »: {« author »: « 15Musette », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Suite de bourru00e9es u00e0 trois temps : bourru00e9e u00e0 Marcel Piaud, bourru00e9e u00e0 Pijat (vidu00e9o HD).nVielle : Guillaume Bouteloup ; cabrette: Cu00e9dric Bachu00e8lerie ; accordu00e9on : Thomas Restoin – Vic/Cu00e8re (15) », « type »: « video », « title »: « Ati me care (bourru00e9es) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/CD_0OVNkzxE/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CD_0OVNkzxE », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnULyN2xstjgJa0fdfI0ytQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CD_0OVNkzxE »}, {« data »: {« author »: « ioionette », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Extrait du 1er album : Bolbec, Lorient et autres lieuxnSorti le 11 juin 2023nDisponible sur https://noiranomis.bandcamp.com/album/bolbec-lorient-et-autres-lieuxnnMarion Blanchard : chantnSimon Gielen : accordu00e9on diatonique », « type »: « video », « title »: « Noiranomis – A Bolbec (ronde u00e0 3 pas) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/WxOHXFTAQrQ/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WxOHXFTAQrQ », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVyh1nkwge7eY9GHD3S4otw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WxOHXFTAQrQ »}, {« link »: « https://fetedelaccordeon.com/ »}, {« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/e/45366 »}, {« link »: « https://agendatrad.org/ »}]

baltrad balfolk