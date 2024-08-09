Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Fête de l'Accordéon Luzy 58

Catégories d’Évènement:
Fête de l'Accordéon Luzy 58 Salle des fêtes

Fête de l’Accordéon Luzy 58 Salle des fêtes, Luzy (58) Luzy, vendredi 9 août 2024.

Fête de l’Accordéon Luzy 58 avec Noiranomis Vendredi 9 août, 16h00 Salle des fêtes, Luzy (58) 15

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-08-09T16:00:00+02:00 – 2024-08-09T23:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-08-09T16:00:00+02:00 – 2024-08-09T23:30:00+02:00

Programme du Vendredi 9

*16h00 Boeuf Musical dans les Bistrots de Luzy

*17h45 Défilé

*19h00 Apéro Concert avec Altavoz

*21h00 Bal avec Illa / Ati Me Care / Noiranomis

https://fetedelaccordeon.com/

source : événement Fête de l'Accordéon Luzy 58 publié sur AgendaTrad

Salle des fêtes, Luzy (58) Mairie, 2 place de l’hôtel de ville
baltrad balfolk

