FESTIVAL REM REMELFING EN MUSIQUE Rémelfing, vendredi 17 mai 2024.

FESTIVAL REM REMELFING EN MUSIQUE Rémelfing Moselle

L’Interassociation de Rémelfing présente la 13ème édition de RÉMELFING EN MUSIQUE.

Vendredi à partir de 19h, concert payant (15€) sous chapiteau de Alex Beyrodt and Friends.

Samedi ouverture par la Fanfare Saint-Pierre à partir de 19h.

– 20h 21h Reflections

– 21h10 22h10 Magic

– 22h20 23h20 Jon Roniger and the Good for Nothing Band

– 23h30 00h30 l’Officine du Gueux

Buvette et restauration sur place.Tout public

Début : 2024-05-17 19:00:00

fin : 2024-05-17 23:00:00

Rémelfing 57200 Moselle Grand Est info@festivalrem.eu

