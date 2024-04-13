FACE B – SOUND SISTERS Le Molotov Marseille, samedi 13 avril 2024.

FACE B – SOUND SISTERS ♫♫♫ Samedi 13 avril, 19h30 Le Molotov 10€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-04-13T19:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-14T02:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-04-13T19:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-14T02:00:00+02:00

Sound Sisters s’invite au Molotov avec son événement FACE B, l’occasion pour nous de célébrer le 1er anniversaire de notre association avec vous !

Au programme :

Warm-up surprise

Miss Tekix

(Psymind, Hadra Records) Ethno House, Psy-Break, Progressive Psy-Techno, Progressive Trance, Full on, Psytrance : co-fondatrice de Sound Sisters et mentore, Miss Tekix est une djane du sud de la France très investie dans le milieu psytrance. Très rapidement propulsée sur les devants de la scène, elle ne cesse d’étonner par la précision et la variété de ses sets.

https://soundcloud.com/miss-tekix

https://www.youtube.com/misstekix

https://www.facebook.com/TeKiX/

Taka

Acid Weird Disco, Trancy, Progressive, Rave : chargée de communication pour FACE B, ancienne mentorée, Taka est Dj résidente pour Radio Sofa, cofondatrice des Filles de la sœur mais aussi membre du collectif marseillais La Fièvre. Elle oscille dans un global groove qui se veut chaud ou froid, jamais tiède.

https://on.soundcloud.com/cLiUQ

https://www.instagram.com/taka_lfdls/

https://soundcloud.com/lesfillesdelasoeur

https://www.instagram.com/lafievremarseille/?hl=fr

Oras Elone

(Hard)Techno, Acid, Rave, Trance, Breakbeat : Ancienne mentorée de MoveUrGambette avec qui Sound Sisters a collaboré sur FACE A, Oras Elone est maintenant DJ, productrice, résidente Radio Grenouille et organisatrice de soirées à Marseille avec le collectif Discordance.

https://soundcloud.com/oraselone

https://www.instagram.com/oras_elone/

Guayabo

Cumbia, Trap, Afrobeat, Techno (jouée sur sampler/clavier) : Ancien mentoré de Sound Sisters, Guayabo propose de transformer l’image du DJ. Des morceaux cosmopolites et débridés puisés dans les cultures traditionnelles et la culture de la techno du monde d’hier et d’aujourd’hui.

https://www.facebook.com/labaronesa.music

FACE B est la digne héritière FACE A qui a eu lieu le 29 juillet 2023 sur le toit-terrasse de la Friche. Très bel évènement où nous avions eu le plaisir de montrer les facettes de talent de la scène musicale locale. La mixité choisie à la scène et à la production. Format que nous reprenons pour FACE B !

BILLETTERIE : https://bit.ly/soundsistersfaceb

Sound Sisters c’est surtout une association pour l’égalité des genres et de lutte contre les Violences Sexistes et Sexuelles. FACE B est une soirée inclusive et sécure, toute forme de discrimination ou d’irrespect entrainera une exclusion définitive de la soirée et de l’association.

_____________________________________________________________

