Exposition : L’arbre à fil accueille le Tibet Saint-Jean-en-Royans Saint-Jean-en-Royans
Exposition : L’arbre à fil accueille le Tibet Saint-Jean-en-Royans, 1 juin 2022, Saint-Jean-en-Royans.
Exposition : L’arbre à fil accueille le Tibet L’arbre à fil bigswing sarl Avenue Albert Chaloin Saint-Jean-en-Royans
2022-06-01 – 2022-08-31 L’arbre à fil bigswing sarl Avenue Albert Chaloin
Saint-Jean-en-Royans Drôme Saint-Jean-en-Royans
L’arbre à fil, passionné du Tibet depuis des années, accueillera tout l’été 2022 une expo photo sur le thème du Tibet.
En complément de l’expo, des activités sportives, culturelles, ludiques, et sensorielles vous attendent pour une journée inoubliable.
+33 6 71 22 14 91 http://www.larbreafil.com/
L’arbre à fil bigswing sarl Avenue Albert Chaloin Saint-Jean-en-Royans
dernière mise à jour : 2022-02-24 par Office de Tourisme Vercors Drôme