Théâtre « La rupture » Espace François Mitterrand Lesparre-Médoc, 13 avril 2024, Lesparre-Médoc.

Lesparre-Médoc,Gironde

Eric, fondateur du site « rupture à domicile.com » est chargé par son client Hyppolite d’annoncer à sa compagne qu’il a décidé de la quitter. Mais coup de théâtre ! La compagne en question, Gaëlle, s’avère être l’ex d’Eric, partie 7 ans plus tôt sans la moindre explication. Sans lui révéler la raison de sa présence, et voulant profiter de son avantage de la savoir bientôt célibataire, il veut tenter de la récupérer. Sans savoir qu’Hyppolite a changé d’avis et va bientôt les rejoindre !

Durée : env. 1h30.

Billetterie au CALM, àa la bibliothèque et sur place le jour même..

2024-04-13 fin : 2024-04-13 22:00:00. EUR.

Espace François Mitterrand Place Gambetta

Lesparre-Médoc 33340 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Eric, founder of the « rupture à domicile.com » website, is asked by his client Hyppolite to tell his partner that he has decided to leave her. But what a surprise! The girlfriend in question, Gaëlle, turns out to be Eric’s ex-girlfriend, who left 7 years earlier without the slightest explanation. Without telling her why she’s there, and wanting to take advantage of the fact that she’ll soon be single, he tries to win her back. Without knowing that Hyppolite has changed his mind and will soon be joining them!

Running time: approx. 1h30.

Tickets available at CALM, the library and on site on the day.

Eric, fundador de la página web « rupture à domicile.com », recibe el encargo de su cliente Hyppolite de comunicar a su pareja que ha decidido dejarla. Pero ¡qué sorpresa! La novia en cuestión, Gaëlle, resulta ser la ex novia de Eric, que se marchó 7 años antes sin la menor explicación. Sin decirle por qué está allí, y queriendo aprovecharse de que sabe que pronto estará soltera, intenta reconquistarla. Sin saber que Hyppolite ha cambiado de opinión y ¡pronto se unirá a ellos!

Duración: 1h30 aprox.

Entradas disponibles en el CALM, la biblioteca y el mismo día.

Eric, Gründer der Website « rupture à domicile.com », wird von seinem Kunden Hyppolite beauftragt, seiner Freundin mitzuteilen, dass er beschlossen hat, sie zu verlassen. Doch es kommt anders! Die Freundin Gaëlle entpuppt sich als Erics Ex-Freundin, die ihn vor sieben Jahren ohne jegliche Erklärung verlassen hatte. Ohne ihr den Grund für seine Anwesenheit zu verraten und um seinen Vorteil, dass sie bald Single ist, auszunutzen, will er versuchen, sie zurückzugewinnen. Ohne zu wissen, dass Hyppolite seine Meinung geändert hat und bald zu ihnen stoßen wird!

Dauer: ca. 1,5 Stunden.

Kartenverkauf im CALM, in der Bibliothek und vor Ort am selben Tag.

