Concert: »Jeff Bergey » Salle du Big Bang Dax
Concert: »Jeff Bergey » Salle du Big Bang Dax, vendredi 10 mai 2024.
Concert: »Jeff Bergey » Salle du Big Bang Dax Landes
Cet auteur-compositeur-interprète vous livrera des chansons folk, pop, ambiant. Sa musique est sincère, intimiste, aérienne, sombre et envoûtante. Su réservation. 8 8 EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-05-10 21:00:00
fin : 2024-05-10
Salle du Big Bang 7 rue d’Aspremont
Dax 40100 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
L’événement Concert: »Jeff Bergey » Dax a été mis à jour le 2024-03-25 par OT Grand Dax