Spectacle : Pablo Mira – Passé Simple Boulevard Aristide Briand Saint-Affrique, 29 mars 2024, Saint-Affrique.

Saint-Affrique,Aveyron

Dans cette nouvelle création, Pablo abandonne son personnage caricatural d’éditorialiste réac. L’esprit et le ton resteront évidemment satiriques et interrogeront l’évolution de notre société sur ces trente dernières années..

2024-03-29 fin : 2024-03-29 . 30 EUR.

Boulevard Aristide Briand

Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie



In this new creation, Pablo abandons his caricature of the reactionary editorial writer. The spirit and tone will of course remain satirical, while questioning the evolution of our society over the last thirty years.

En este nuevo espectáculo, Pablo abandona su caricatura del editorialista reaccionario. El espíritu y el tono seguirán siendo, por supuesto, satíricos, y cuestionarán la evolución de nuestra sociedad en los últimos treinta años.

In diesem neuen Stück gibt Pablo seine karikaturistische Figur des reaktionären Leitartiklers auf. Der Geist und der Ton bleiben natürlich satirisch und hinterfragen die Entwicklung unserer Gesellschaft in den letzten dreißig Jahren.

