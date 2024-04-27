BALADES VERTES EN HAUTE MARNE-LA BIODIVERSITÉ EN FORÊT: LA RÉSERVE BIOLOGIQUE INTÉGRALE DU BOIS DES RONCES Auberive, samedi 27 avril 2024.

Tout public

En partenariat avec la Forêt Irrégulière Ecole

Dans cette forêt, où il n’y a pas eu d’exploitations depuis 50 ans, nous pourrons observer comment la nature évolue sans intervention humaine, identifier ce qui fait la richesse de cette forêt et nous exercer à la recherche de micro-habitats.

Chaussure adaptées et pantalon

RDV à 14h Place de la Mairie à Auberive

Animation: Jean-Jacques Boutteaux et Laurine Ollivier .

Début : 2024-04-27

fin : 2024-04-27

Auberive 52160 Haute-Marne Grand Est naturehautemarne@laposte.net

