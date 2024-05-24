Au bon bœuf breton Tzigane Festival l’échappée La Chapelle-Neuve, vendredi 24 mai 2024.

Au bon bœuf breton Tzigane Festival l’échappée La Chapelle-Neuve Morbihan

Une reprise de Ladilom et autres surprises. Tangi Le Henanff, contrebassiste baldivien, et ses compères proposent un bœuf aux influences multiples et résolument joyeuses !

22h30 Tout public, gratuit. .

Début : 2024-05-24 22:30:00

fin : 2024-05-24

rue du stade

La Chapelle-Neuve 56500 Morbihan Bretagne

