Au bon bœuf breton Tzigane Festival l’échappée La Chapelle-Neuve
Au bon bœuf breton Tzigane Festival l’échappée La Chapelle-Neuve, vendredi 24 mai 2024.
Au bon bœuf breton Tzigane Festival l’échappée La Chapelle-Neuve Morbihan
Une reprise de Ladilom et autres surprises. Tangi Le Henanff, contrebassiste baldivien, et ses compères proposent un bœuf aux influences multiples et résolument joyeuses !
22h30 Tout public, gratuit. .
Début : 2024-05-24 22:30:00
fin : 2024-05-24
rue du stade
La Chapelle-Neuve 56500 Morbihan Bretagne
