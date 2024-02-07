Atelier couture Fablab l’Atelier Made in Iki Commenailles
Catégories d’Évènement:
Atelier couture Fablab l’Atelier Made in Iki Commenailles, mercredi 26 juin 2024.
Atelier couture Fablab l’Atelier Made in Iki Commenailles Jura
atelier couture .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-06-26 13:00:00
fin : 2024-06-26 17:00:00
Fablab l’Atelier Made in Iki 5 place du Général Michelin
Commenailles 39140 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté contact@madeiniki.org
L’événement Atelier couture Commenailles a été mis à jour le 2024-02-05 par OFFICE DE TOURISME JURABSOLU