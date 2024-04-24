ART PLASTIQUE THERAPIE Maison de quartier du Moulin Grande-Synthe
Catégories d’Évènement:
ART PLASTIQUE THERAPIE Maison de quartier du Moulin Grande-Synthe, mercredi 24 avril 2024.
ART PLASTIQUE THERAPIE ART PLASTIQUE THÉRAPIE Mercredi 24 avril, 14h00 Maison de quartier du Moulin
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-04-24T14:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-24T15:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-24T14:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-24T15:30:00+02:00
L’art-thérapie est une forme psychothérapie qui utilise la création artistique ( dessin, peinture, collage, sculpture)
Maison de quartier du Moulin 22 rue du Westhoek 59760 Grande-Synthe Grande-Synthe 59760 Nord Hauts-de-France [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://linscription.com/pro/catalogue-grande-synthe.php »}]