Pierres en Lumières > Eglise Saint-Jean-Baptiste Allée du Presbytère Saint-Jean-le-Thomas, 17 mai 2024, Saint-Jean-le-Thomas.

Saint-Jean-le-Thomas,Manche

Mise en lumière de l’église romane, inscrite Monument historique et récemment restaurée.

Découverte libre à partir d’un livret..

Vendredi 2024-05-17 18:00:00 fin : 2024-05-18 22:00:00. .

Allée du Presbytère

Saint-Jean-le-Thomas 50530 Manche Normandie



Illumination of the Romanesque church, registered as a historical monument and recently restored.

Free discovery from a booklet.

Iluminación de la iglesia románica, catalogada como monumento histórico y recientemente restaurada.

Descubrimiento gratuito a partir de un folleto.

Beleuchtung der romanischen Kirche, die als historisches Monument eingetragen und kürzlich restauriert wurde.

Freie Entdeckung anhand eines Heftes.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par Attitude Manche