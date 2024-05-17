Pierres en Lumières > Eglise Saint-Jean-Baptiste Allée du Presbytère Saint-Jean-le-Thomas
Pierres en Lumières > Eglise Saint-Jean-Baptiste Allée du Presbytère Saint-Jean-le-Thomas, 17 mai 2024
Saint-Jean-le-Thomas,Manche
Mise en lumière de l’église romane, inscrite Monument historique et récemment restaurée.
Découverte libre à partir d’un livret..
Vendredi 2024-05-17 18:00:00 fin : 2024-05-18 22:00:00. .
Allée du Presbytère
Saint-Jean-le-Thomas 50530 Manche Normandie
Illumination of the Romanesque church, registered as a historical monument and recently restored.
Free discovery from a booklet.
Iluminación de la iglesia románica, catalogada como monumento histórico y recientemente restaurada.
Descubrimiento gratuito a partir de un folleto.
Beleuchtung der romanischen Kirche, die als historisches Monument eingetragen und kürzlich restauriert wurde.
Freie Entdeckung anhand eines Heftes.
