NOS ENFANTS 54 rue Jules Ferry Fécamp, 16 mai 2024, Fécamp.

Fécamp,Seine-Maritime

Théâtre

Entrée libre

Texte Gwendoline Soublin

Mise en scène Carine Piazzi / Compagnie Konfiské(e)

Dans Nos Enfants, il est question de ce que nos ancêtres impriment dans nos corps, nos parcours et comment nous nouons avec ces morts des dialogues invisibles. La pièce met en scène trois femmes de générations et époques différentes – Léontine, Patricia et Mackenzie, confrontées à des choix de vie importants en lien avec la filiation.

Une jeune femme vient d’avoir un enfant, une autre désire en avoir un, la dernière n’en a pas eu.

La mise en scène de Carine Piazzi fait le choix d’une double distribution avec 6 comédiennes amatrices. Le texte Nos enfants est une commande d’écriture de Carine Piazzi, artiste associée au Passage, à Gwendoline Soublin. Cette dernière est venue à deux reprises en résidence à Fécamp où elle a rencontré beaucoup d’habitant.e.s. À partir de matériaux d’interviews récoltés, l’autrice a choisi de faire dialoguer ses rencontres avec la thématique de la filiation.

Le dispositif d’écriture sous forme d’oratorio entrelace ces trois prises de parole avec force et poésie.

DISTRIBUTION

Interprétation Sophie Carré-Gosse, Patricia Caussin, Cathy Cousin,

Clara Grancher, Lise Mottet et Karine Roussel

Création lumière Antoine Franchet

Création musique en cours

PRODUCTION

Production Théâtre Le Passage – Scène conventionnée d’intérêt national de Fécamp

Avec l’aide de la DRAC / Fonds d’encouragement aux initiatives artistiques et culturelles des amateurs (FEIACA)..

Theater

Free admission

Text Gwendoline Soublin

Directed by Carine Piazzi / Compagnie Konfiské(e)

Nos Enfants is about what our ancestors imprint on our bodies and our lives, and how we forge invisible dialogues with the dead. The play features three women from different generations and eras? Léontine, Patricia and Mackenzie, confronted with important life choices linked to filiation.

One young woman has just had a child, another wants to have one, and the last has not.

Carine Piazzi?s staging features a double cast of 6 amateur actresses. The text Nos enfants was commissioned from Gwendoline Soublin by Carine Piazzi, associate artist at Le Passage. Gwendoline Soublin was twice in residence in Fécamp, where she met many local residents. Drawing on the interview material she gathered, the author chose to relate her encounters to the theme of filiation.

The writing device, in the form of an oratorio, interweaves these three interviews with force and poetry.

DISTRIBUTION

Performed by Sophie Carré-Gosse, Patricia Caussin, Cathy Cousin,

Clara Grancher, Lise Mottet and Karine Roussel

Lighting design Antoine Franchet

Music creation in progress

PRODUCTION

Production Théâtre Le Passage – Scène conventionnée d?intérêt national de Fécamp

With support from DRAC / Fonds d?encouragement aux initiatives artistiques et culturelles des amateurs (FEIACA).

Teatro

Entrada gratuita

Escrita por Gwendoline Soublin

Dirección: Carine Piazzi / Compagnie Konfiské(e)

Nos Enfants trata de lo que nuestros antepasados imprimen en nuestros cuerpos y en nuestras vidas, y de cómo forjamos diálogos invisibles con los muertos. La obra presenta a tres mujeres de diferentes generaciones y épocas? Léontine, Patricia y Mackenzie, enfrentadas a importantes decisiones vitales vinculadas a la filiación.

Una joven acaba de tener un hijo, otra quiere tenerlo y la última nunca lo ha tenido.

La producción de Carine Piazzi cuenta con un doble reparto de 6 actrices aficionadas. El texto Nos enfants fue encargado por Carine Piazzi, artista asociada de Le Passage, a Gwendoline Soublin. Gwendoline Soublin ha residido dos veces en Fécamp, donde ha conocido a numerosos habitantes de la zona. Basándose en el material de entrevistas que recogió, la autora ha optado por utilizar sus encuentros para explorar el tema de la filiación.

El dispositivo de escritura, en forma de oratorio, entrelaza estas tres entrevistas con fuerza y poesía.

DISTRIBUCIÓN

Interpretado por Sophie Carré-Gosse, Patricia Caussin, Cathy Cousin,

Clara Grancher, Lise Mottet y Karine Roussel

Diseño de iluminación Antoine Franchet

Creación musical en curso

PRODUCCIÓN

Producido por Théâtre Le Passage – Scène conventionnée d’intérêt national de Fécamp

Con el apoyo de la DRAC / Fonds d’encouragement aux initiatives artistiques et culturelles des amateurs (FEIACA).

Theater

Freier Eintritt

Text Gwendoline Soublin

Inszenierung Carine Piazzi / Compagnie Konfiské(e)

In Nos Enfants geht es darum, was unsere Vorfahren in unsere Körper und unseren Lebensweg einprägen und wie wir mit diesen Toten unsichtbare Dialoge führen. Das Stück zeigt drei Frauen aus verschiedenen Generationen und Epochen? Léontine, Patricia und Mackenzie, die vor wichtigen Lebensentscheidungen stehen, die mit der Abstammung zusammenhängen.

Eine junge Frau hat gerade ein Kind bekommen, eine andere wünscht sich ein Kind, und die letzte hat keins bekommen.

Die Inszenierung von Carine Piazzi wählt eine Doppelbesetzung mit sechs Amateurschauspielerinnen. Der Text Nos enfants ist ein Schreibauftrag von Carine Piazzi, assoziierte Künstlerin in Le Passage, an Gwendoline Soublin. Sie war zweimal in Fécamp und hat dort viele Einwohner getroffen. Auf der Grundlage des gesammelten Interviewmaterials entschied sich die Autorin, ihre Begegnungen mit dem Thema der Abstammung in Dialog treten zu lassen.

Der Schreibstil in Form eines Oratoriums verwebt die drei Gespräche mit Kraft und Poesie.

DISTRIBUTION

Darsteller Sophie Carré-Gosse, Patricia Caussin, Cathy Cousin,

Clara Grancher, Lise Mottet und Karine Roussel

Lichtgestaltung Antoine Franchet

Musikalische Gestaltung in Arbeit

PRODUKTION

Produktion Théâtre Le Passage – Scène conventionnée d’intérêt national de Fécamp

Mit der Unterstützung der DRAC / Fonds d’encouragement aux initiatives artistiques et culturelles des amateurs (FEIACA).

