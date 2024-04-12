CONCERT – VOYAGE HYPNOTIQUE 20 Rue André Theuriet Bar-le-Duc, 12 avril 2024, Bar-le-Duc.

Bar-le-Duc,Meuse

Elles en ont longtemps rêvé, et elles l’ont fait : se retrouver en duo ! Noémi Boutin et Vanessa Wagner partagent un même goût pour les chemins de traverse, à l’image de ce programme qui nous plonge dans un univers sonore envoûtant.

Au cœur du concert, la Sonate Arpeggione de Schubert, fascinante par la puissance nostalgique de ses thèmes mélodiques et le flux magnétique qui s’en dégage. Mais aussi des escales aux sonorités multiples : le romantisme moderne de Britten, le minimalisme de Philip Glass, le mysticisme d’Arvo Pärt, et même une berceuse de Meredith Monk dans une version inédite.

Un voyage à réserver sans tarder !. Tout public

Vendredi 2024-04-12 20:30:00 fin : 2024-04-12 22:00:00. 10 EUR.

20 Rue André Theuriet Le Théâtre

Bar-le-Duc 55000 Meuse Grand Est



They’ve long dreamed of it, and now they’ve done it: a duo! Noémi Boutin and Vanessa Wagner share a taste for the byways and byways of music, and this program plunges us into a spellbinding universe of sound.

At the heart of the concert is Schubert?s Arpeggione Sonata, fascinating for the nostalgic power of its melodic themes and the magnetic flow that emanates from it. But there are also stop-offs with multiple sonorities: the modern romanticism of Britten, the minimalism of Philip Glass, the mysticism of Arvo Pärt, and even a lullaby by Meredith Monk in an unpublished version.

A journey to be booked without delay!

Llevaban mucho tiempo soñando con ello, y ahora lo han conseguido: ¡un dúo! Noémi Boutin y Vanessa Wagner comparten el gusto por los caminos y vericuetos de la música, y este programa nos sumerge en un mundo sonoro hechizante.

En el corazón del concierto se encuentra la Sonata Arpeggione de Schubert, fascinante por la fuerza nostálgica de sus temas melódicos y el flujo magnético que emana de ella. Pero también hay paradas con múltiples sonoridades: el romanticismo moderno de Britten, el minimalismo de Philip Glass, el misticismo de Arvo Pärt, e incluso una nana de Meredith Monk en versión inédita.

¡Un viaje que debe reservar ya!

Sie haben lange davon geträumt, und nun haben sie es geschafft: ein Duo! Noémi Boutin und Vanessa Wagner haben eine gemeinsame Vorliebe für Querfeldeinwege, was sich auch in diesem Programm widerspiegelt, das uns in eine bezaubernde Klangwelt eintauchen lässt.

Im Mittelpunkt des Konzerts steht Schuberts Arpeggione-Sonate, die durch die sehnsuchtsvolle Kraft ihrer melodischen Themen und den magnetischen Fluss, der von ihr ausgeht, fasziniert. Aber auch die moderne Romantik von Britten, der Minimalismus von Philip Glass, der Mystizismus von Arvo Pärt und sogar ein Wiegenlied von Meredith Monk in einer bisher unveröffentlichten Version.

Eine Reise, die Sie sofort buchen sollten!

