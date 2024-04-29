1MILLION DANCE WORKSHOP CITÉ INTERNATIONALE UNIVERSITAIRE DE PARIS MAISON DE LA CORÉE (SALLE POLYVALENTE) Paris, lundi 29 avril 2024.

1MILLION DANCE WORKSHOP Workshop 29 avril et 3 mai CITÉ INTERNATIONALE UNIVERSITAIRE DE PARIS MAISON DE LA CORÉE (SALLE POLYVALENTE) Sur inscription, 35 € par personne et par atelier

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-04-29T14:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-29T15:20:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-05-03T16:00:00+02:00 – 2024-05-03T17:20:00+02:00

Fondé en 2014, le studio 1MILLION compte actuellement une trentaine de chorégraphes. Situé à Seongsu-dong (Séoul, Corée), il organise des programmes variés tels que des ateliers de tous niveaux dirigés par ses chorégraphes attitrés, ainsi que des cours invitant des intervenants extérieurs.

Ce printemps, le studio 1MILLION ouvre quatre ateliers dans les murs de la Maison de la Corée (Cité internationale universitaire de Paris). En outre, plusieurs artistes prenant part au spectacle Urban Pulse Uprising de la Saison de Corée 2024 dirigeront ces ateliers.

*Mise en place d’une traduction consécutive du coréen au français.

# Détails des ateliers

Lundi 29 avril

Horaire : 14h-15h20 (80min)

Lieu : Lieu Maison de la Corée (Cité internationale universitaire de Paris)

Chorégraphe : YECHAN

Niveau : Avancé

Lien de référence : https://youtu.be/oVQifx29SvI?si=luFO243hLf0Wy2qx

Lundi 29 avril

Horaire : 16h-17h20

Lieu : Lieu Maison de la Corée (Cité internationale universitaire de Paris)

Chorégraphe : Lia kim x YELL

Niveau : Débutant

Lien de référence : https://youtu.be/7s_rabIkgmk?si=K3v20XRdxxqMGFIm

Vendredi 3 mai

Horaire : 14h-15h20 (80min)

Lieu : Lieu Maison de la Corée (Cité internationale universitaire de Paris)

Chorégraphe : SWF 1MILLION

Niveau : Avancé

Lien de référence : https://youtu.be/5SKnkHdJjO0?si=7LsgucwbaBM8PLEi

Vendredi 3 mai

Horaire : 16h-17h20 (80min)

Lieu : Lieu Maison de la Corée (Cité internationale universitaire de Paris)

Chorégraphe : Kooyoung Back x NINO

Niveau : Débutant

Lien de référence : https://youtu.be/LSoBsNwia_E?si=D_AwsBBmt0z0nZ-k

Comment vous inscrire

– Lien pour s’inscrire : https://forms.gle/Ay4zFG1rPTQW49jP6

– Période d’inscription : du vendredi 29 mars au vendredi 19 avril 2024 midi.

* Les ateliers sont réservés aux 40 premières personnes inscrites. La liste de participants pourra être clôturée avant la fin de la période d’inscription.

* Les frais d’inscription sont de 35 € par personne et par atelier. Une facture de la part du Studio 1 Million sera adressée individuellement par email pour chaque atelier.

* Des circonstances exceptionnelles peuvent mener au remplacement des artistes en charge des ateliers. Le cas échéant, les participants seront prévenus au préalable par email.

MAISON DE LA COREE (Cité internationale universitaire de Paris)

9G Boulevard Jourdan

75014 Paris

Danse Workshop

1MILLION