Reconstitution d’un camp militaire « dans les pas des Alliés » 144 grande rue Hermanville-sur-Mer, 1 décembre 2023, Hermanville-sur-Mer.

Hermanville-sur-Mer,Calvados

Durant deux jours, reconstitution d’un camp militaire complet avec son hôpital, sa cantine, la tente de commandement, les tentes des soldats et intervenants…

Sont prévus, par ailleurs, un défilé et une exposition de véhicules militaires.

Des bénévoles en tenue d’époque habitent le camp pendant la durée de son installation.

Enfin, un bal viendra animer cette reconstitution le 8 mai avec les bénévoles en tenue d’époque.

Ce camp est organisé et mis en œuvre par Normandy Soldiers Memory et Résistance Alliés Déportation.

La participation au camp est sur inscription obligatoire, et basée sur un règlement intérieur stricte établi en lien avec la Mairie..

Mardi 2024-05-07 fin : 2024-05-09 . .

144 grande rue parc municipal

Hermanville-sur-Mer 14880 Calvados Normandie



A two-day reconstruction of a complete military camp with its hospital, canteen, command tent, soldiers? tents and speakers?

There will also be a parade and an exhibition of military vehicles.

Volunteers dressed in period costume will live in the camp while it is being set up.

Finally, a ball will be held on May 8, with volunteers in period dress.

The camp is organized and run by Normandy Soldiers Memory and Résistance Alliés Déportation.

Participation in the camp is subject to compulsory registration, and is based on strict rules drawn up in conjunction with the Mairie.

Durante dos días se reconstruirá un campamento militar completo, con hospital, cantina, tienda de mando, tiendas para soldados y altavoces

También habrá un desfile y una exposición de vehículos militares.

Voluntarios vestidos de época vivirán en el campamento durante su instalación.

Por último, el 8 de mayo se celebrará un baile para amenizar la recreación con voluntarios vestidos de época.

El campamento está organizado y dirigido por Normandy Soldiers Memory y Résistance Alliés Déportation.

La participación en el campamento está sujeta a inscripción obligatoria y se rige por un estricto reglamento elaborado en colaboración con el ayuntamiento.

Zwei Tage lang wird ein komplettes Militärlager mit Krankenhaus, Kantine, Kommandozelt, Soldaten- und Rednerzelten nachgebaut

Außerdem sind eine Parade und eine Ausstellung von Militärfahrzeugen geplant.

Freiwillige Helfer in historischen Uniformen bewohnen das Lager, während es aufgebaut wird.

Am 8. Mai findet ein Ball statt, der von Freiwilligen in historischen Kostümen organisiert wird.

Das Lager wird von Normandy Soldiers Memory und Résistance Alliés Déportation organisiert und durchgeführt.

Die Teilnahme am Camp ist nur mit Anmeldung möglich und basiert auf strengen Regeln, die in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Rathaus aufgestellt wurden.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par OT Caen la Mer