I Gotta Feeling Zénith Le Grand-Quevilly, 11 octobre 2024 18:00, Le Grand-Quevilly.

I Gotta Feeling Vendredi 11 octobre 2024, 20h00 Zénith CARRE OR : 62€ / CAT 1 : 54€ – CE : 49€ / CAT 2 : 49€ – CE : 44€ / CAT 3 : 39€

Venez revivre les moments cultes et la ferveur des années 2000 au rythme des plus grands hits de cette décennie interprétés par leurs artistes originaux.

Sur scène en LIVE : WORLDS APART – BILLY CRAWFORD – NÂDIYA – AMINE – COLONEL REYEL – HELMUT

FRITZ – ASSIA – PRISCILLA – ORGANIZ – SALOME DE BAHIA… accompagnés par leurs danseurs.

Soyez prêts à danser et chanter !

Zénith 44, avenue des Canadiens, Le Grand-Quevilly Le Grand-Quevilly 76120 Seine-Maritime Normandie [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.zenith-de-rouen.com/evenement/i-gotta-feeling/ »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2024-10-11T20:00:00+02:00 – 2024-10-11T22:00:00+02:00

2024-10-11T20:00:00+02:00 – 2024-10-11T22:00:00+02:00