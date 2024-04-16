Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

WEBINAR: Why Choose TRIUM HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas

Catégories d’Évènement:
WEBINAR: Why Choose TRIUM HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas

WEBINAR: Why Choose TRIUM HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas, mardi 16 avril 2024.

WEBINAR: Why Choose TRIUM HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas Mardi 16 avril, 18h00

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :
Début : 2024-04-16 18:00
Fin : 2024-04-16 20:00

WEBINAR: Why Choose TRIUM Mardi 16 avril, 18h00 1

WEBINAR: Why Choose TRIUM

Prospective students are invited to join us for a live webinar and Q&A session on 16 April, featuring the TRIUM Admissions Committee and 3 TRIUM Alumni.

If you’re considering a Global EMBA to take the next step in your career, this is a great opportunity to learn more about the value of the TRIUM Global Executive MBA program, hear about benefits of the TRIUM experience directly from our alumni, and get answers to any questions you may have.

Title: A Q&A session with TRIUM Academic Committee and Alumni

Hosted by: Lauren Grygotis, Associate Director, Executive Degree Programs Admissions and Marketing, NYU Stern School of Business

Guest alumni:
Carla Guzzetti (Class of 2020)
Kate Nadolny (Class of 2020)
Max Nikolaev (Class of 2022)

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Yvelines

UNIDIVERS

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 500 000 et 1,3 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 1 et 2,5 millions.
MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.
Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099