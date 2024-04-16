WEBINAR: Why Choose TRIUM HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas, mardi 16 avril 2024.

WEBINAR: Why Choose TRIUM HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas Mardi 16 avril, 18h00

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2024-04-16 18:00

Fin : 2024-04-16 20:00

WEBINAR: Why Choose TRIUM Mardi 16 avril, 18h00 1

Prospective students are invited to join us for a live webinar and Q&A session on 16 April, featuring the TRIUM Admissions Committee and 3 TRIUM Alumni.

If you’re considering a Global EMBA to take the next step in your career, this is a great opportunity to learn more about the value of the TRIUM Global Executive MBA program, hear about benefits of the TRIUM experience directly from our alumni, and get answers to any questions you may have.

Title: A Q&A session with TRIUM Academic Committee and Alumni

Hosted by: Lauren Grygotis, Associate Director, Executive Degree Programs Admissions and Marketing, NYU Stern School of Business

Guest alumni:

Carla Guzzetti (Class of 2020)

Kate Nadolny (Class of 2020)

Max Nikolaev (Class of 2022)

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Yvelines