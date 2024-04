Webinar – The Finance Portfolio @ HEC Paris Summer School HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas, lundi 8 avril 2024.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2024-04-08 13:30

Fin : 2024-04-08 15:00

https://www.hec.edu/en/summer-school/meet-us/webinar-finance-portfolio-hec-paris-summer-school

Are you hesitating about which Finance Summer program is the right one for you? Join us and let the Academic Director of our Finance portfolio, Patrick Legland, guide your choice and answer any questions you might have.

Having served as the Managing Director of several investment banks in Hong Kong, Paris and London, Professor Legland benefits from vast international experience which he brings to the classroom whichever program you choose: Corporate Finance, Investment Banking & International Finance, FinTech, Mergers & Acquisitions.

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Yvelines