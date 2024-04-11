Visite nature Arsène lutin Château de Castelnau-Bretenoux Prudhomat, jeudi 11 avril 2024.

Visite nature Arsène lutin Château de Castelnau-Bretenoux Prudhomat
Visite nature Arsène lutin Participez à une visite animée par la Ligue pour la protection des oiseaux d’Occitanie au château de Castelnau-Bretenoux, adaptée aux plus petits ! Jeudi 11 avril, 10h30 Château de Castelnau-Bretenoux
Début : 2024-04-11T10:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-11T12:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-11T10:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-11T12:00:00+02:00
Château de Castelnau-Bretenoux 46130 Prudhomat Prudhomat 46130 Lot Occitania https://www.castelnau-bretenoux.fr/
