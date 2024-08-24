TRIATHLON DU LEVEZOU Villefranche-de-Panat, 24 août 2024, Villefranche-de-Panat.

Villefranche-de-Panat,Aveyron

1ere course: 9h, derniere course en relais 17h30 (natation/vélo/course à pied). Destination 100% nature. Une compétition pour tous les âges et tous les niveaux. Informations Rodez Triathlon 12, N.BOCQ 06 89 66 60 21.

2024-08-24

Villefranche-de-Panat 12430 Aveyron Occitanie



1st race: 9am, last race in relay 5:30pm (swimming/biking/running). Destination 100% nature. A competition for all ages and all levels. Information Rodez Triathlon 12, N.BOCQ 06 89 66 60 21

1ª carrera: 9h, última carrera de relevos 17h30 (natación/bicicleta/carrera). Destino 100% naturaleza. Una competición para todas las edades y todos los niveles. Información Triatlón de Rodez 12, N.BOCQ 06 89 66 60 21

erster Wettkampf: 9 Uhr, letzter Wettkampf: 17:30 Uhr (Schwimmen/Radfahren/Laufen). Ziel: 100% Natur. Ein Wettkampf für alle Altersgruppen und jedes Niveau. Informationen Rodez Triathlon 12, N.BOCQ 06 89 66 60 21

