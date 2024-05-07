VIENS TE POSER, C’EST MIDI CHILLÉ Thionville
Catégories d’Évènement:
VIENS TE POSER, C’EST MIDI CHILLÉ Thionville, mardi 7 mai 2024.
VIENS TE POSER, C’EST MIDI CHILLÉ Thionville Moselle
Mardi
Poursuite du dispositif « Si tu as froid, viens à la Scala ! »
Retrouvez une sélection de courts-métrages opérée par votre cinéma Art et Essai thionvillois.Tout public
0 EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-05-07 12:00:00
fin : 2024-06-25 13:00:00
1 place André Malraux
Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est puzzle@mairie-thionville.fr
L’événement VIENS TE POSER, C’EST MIDI CHILLÉ Thionville a été mis à jour le 2024-03-23 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME