Vide Grenier Complexe sportif Matabiau Fronton, dimanche 2 juin 2024.
Vide Grenier USF Rugby Fronton oraganise son vide Grenier Dimanche 2 juin, 08h00 Complexe sportif Matabiau sur inscription
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-06-02T08:00:00+02:00 – 2024-06-02T17:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-06-02T08:00:00+02:00 – 2024-06-02T17:00:00+02:00
Inscription au 06 88 68 22 95 ou par mail usvf15@gmail.com
https://www.helloasso.com/associations/club-union-sportive-villemur-fronton/evenements/vide-grenier-union-sportive-villemur-fronton
Complexe sportif Matabiau Avenue du Stade, Fronton (31) Fronton 31620 Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« type »: « email », « value »: « usvf15@gmail.com »}, {« type »: « phone », « value »: « 0688682295 »}] [{« link »: « https://www.helloasso.com/associations/club-union-sportive-villemur-fronton/evenements/vide-grenier-union-sportive-villemur-fronton »}]
USF Rugby Fronton