Orchestra del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino Victoria Hall Genève
Orchestra del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino Victoria Hall Genève, 16 avril 2024, Genève.
Orchestra del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino Mardi 16 avril 2024, 19h30 Victoria Hall Migros Change Rive, Migros Change MParc La Praille, Stand Info Balexert
Daniele Gatti direction
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n° 4 en si bémol majeur, op. 60
Symphonie n° 6 en fa majeur, op. 68 «Pastorale»
Victoria Hall Rue du Général-DUFOUR 14, 1204 Genève Genève 1204 +41 22 418 35 00 http://www.ville-ge.ch/vh [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.migros-kulturprozent-classics.ch/fr »}] http://www.ville-geneve.ch/plan-ville/musique/victoria-hall/
2024-04-16T19:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-16T21:00:00+02:00
