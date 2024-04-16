Orchestra del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino Victoria Hall Genève Catégorie d’Évènement: Genève Orchestra del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino Victoria Hall Genève, 16 avril 2024, Genève. Orchestra del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino Mardi 16 avril 2024, 19h30 Victoria Hall Migros Change Rive, Migros Change MParc La Praille, Stand Info Balexert Daniele Gatti direction Ludwig van Beethoven

Symphonie n° 4 en si bémol majeur, op. 60

Symphonie n° 6 en fa majeur, op. 68 «Pastorale» Victoria Hall Rue du Général-DUFOUR 14, 1204 Genève Genève 1204 +41 22 418 35 00 http://www.ville-ge.ch/vh [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.migros-kulturprozent-classics.ch/fr »}] http://www.ville-geneve.ch/plan-ville/musique/victoria-hall/ Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2024-04-16T19:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-16T21:00:00+02:00

2024-04-16T19:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-16T21:00:00+02:00 DR Détails Catégorie d’Évènement: Genève Autres Lieu Victoria Hall Adresse Rue du Général-DUFOUR 14, 1204 Genève Ville Genève Lieu Ville Victoria Hall Genève latitude longitude 46.201527;6.141408

Victoria Hall Genève https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/geneve/