L’Insolite – Randonnée pédestre accompagnée Vailly-sur-Sauldre, 22 avril 2024, Vailly-sur-Sauldre.

Vailly-sur-Sauldre,Cher

« L’Insolite » est une randonnée pédestre accompagnée proposée par l’association « Vailly Sports Découverte ». Un parcours d’une centaine de km à travers le Grand Sancerrois, du Pays-Fort au Sancerrois en passant par le Val de Loire..

2024-04-22 fin : 2024-04-22 . 12 EUR.

Vailly-sur-Sauldre 18260 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



« L’Insolite » is a guided hike proposed by the association « Vailly Sports Découverte ». A route of a hundred km through the Grand Sancerrois, from Pays-Fort to Sancerrois through the Loire Valley.

la « Insolite » es una marcha guiada propuesta por la asociación « Vailly Sports Découverte ». Se trata de una marcha de 100 km por el Gran Sancerrois, desde el Pays-Fort hasta el Sancerrois, pasando por el Valle del Loira.

« L’Insolite » ist eine begleitete Wanderung, die vom Verein « Vailly Sports Découverte » angeboten wird. Eine Strecke von etwa 100 km durch das Grand Sancerrois, vom Pays-Fort über das Loire-Tal bis zum Sancerrois.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-02 par Office de tourisme du Grand Sancerrois