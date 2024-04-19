THE MESSAGE / OASA BAND Cherrydon La Penne-sur-Huveaune
THE MESSAGE / OASA BAND Cherrydon La Penne-sur-Huveaune, vendredi 19 avril 2024.
THE MESSAGE / OASA BAND ♫Tribute THE POLICE♫ Vendredi 19 avril, 20h30 Cherrydon 15€
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-04-19T20:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-19T23:59:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-19T20:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-19T23:59:00+02:00
20H30: 1ère partie OASA BAND ( Rock )
22H: Tribute THE POLICE By THE MESSAGE
PAF: 15 €
Apéro à partir de 19h
Possibilité de restauration sur place pizzas – PARKING GRATUIT.
Infoline & réservation conseillée: 06 64 80 30 85
_____________________________________________________________
Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive
→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/
Cherrydon 7 chemin de saint lambert, 13821 La Penne-sur-Huveaune La Penne-sur-Huveaune 13821 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 64 80 30 85 »}] [{« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]