TAMA SUNDAY PARTY avec NATASCHA ROGERS, ËDA DIAZ et EDGAR SEKLOKA Le Tamanoir Gennevilliers, dimanche 28 avril 2024.

TAMA SUNDAY PARTY avec NATASCHA ROGERS, ËDA DIAZ et EDGAR SEKLOKA Ëda Diaz, Natascha Rogers, Edgar Sekloka, trois artistes qui ont été artistes associé-e-s du Tamanoir, présentent chacun un nouvel album en ce printemps 2024. Dimanche 28 avril, 16h00 Le Tamanoir Tarifs Prévente : Plein tarif : 10€ – Tarif réduit : 8€* // Sur place : Plein tarif : 12€ – Tarif réduit : 10€*

L’occasion est trop belle pour ne pas marquer le coup et réunir tout ce beau monde pour une Sunday release party au Tamanoir. Une journée « à la maison » qui devrait réserver quelques surprises

ËDA DIAZ :

Pétrie de tradition latine, Ëda Diaz explore et affine depuis 2017 sa “french touch à la colombienne” colorée, riche et élégante. Dans cet espace poétique et ouvert à la danse, sa musique côtoie sonorités traditionnelles d’Amérique latine, influences pop expérimentale et productions électroniques, industrielles, échos de la ville. La musique d’Ëda est le reflet des contrastes qu’elle choisit d’aborder dans ses textes. Entre contemplation et zapping, illusion et réel, folie et raison, ses morceaux mettent en lumière les contradictions propres à l’être humain et la recherche d’un avenir désirable. « Attachée à ses racines, Ëda est autant capable de restituer la voix des ancêtres en les habillant des lumières du futur que d’envoûter a capella, dénudée de tout artifice en frottant ses mains, tout simplement ».

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKf5lvzqKws

NATASCHA ROGERS :

Percussionniste, pianiste, chanteuse et mélodiste hors-pair, Natascha Rogers s’est longtemps épanouie dans une approche très collective de la musique, d’une part et d’autre de l’Atlantique noire. Natascha Rogers s’apprête aujourd’hui à dévoiler “Onaida ”sur le label No Format. Une mue, une renaissance piano-voix, un album solo hautement spirituel pour lequel la musicienne s’autorise à oser l’intime, à habiter les ombres, érigeant l’épure au rang d’art du soin et de la réconciliation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i0b32inAnJo

EDGAR SEKLOKA : Rappeur franco-camerounais-béninois, romancier, poète, Edgar Sekloka s’appuie sur les mots pour rendre compte de son humanité, un peu comme dans un atelier d’écriture dans lequel on inventerait les paroles avec envie, simplicité et spontanéité.

Son prochain album « À L'ATELIER… DES MES DEBOUT » sera disponible le 9 février 2024 et est une référence directe aux ateliers d'écriture qu'il anime depuis 13 ans. 11 titres qui se veulent des bouées d'espérance dans lesquelles se mirer et déterrer ses soleils intérieurs. Le premier single est déjà disponible : « ÇA ARRIVE PARFOIS SOUVENT » feat. Natascha Rogers. Ou comment, sur une orchestration batucada, confronter le monde pour mieux le déconstruire. Edgar Sekloka a fait ses débuts en 2008 au sein du groupe Milk Coffee and Sugar(avec Gaël Faye). Depuis 2015, il poursuit une carrière solo riche en rencontres et en échanges. Un artiste indépendant qui promène sa plume entre rap, pop, jazz et funk. Sans oeillère, libre, debout.

Le Tamanoir 27 avenue Lucette Mazalaigue 92230 Gennevilliers Gennevilliers 92230 Hauts-de-Seine Île-de-France 0147980363 http://www.letamanoir.com/

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKf5lvzqKws »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Natascha Rogers « , « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « ud83dudca6 u00c9coutez Aniafa : https://idol-io.ffm.to/aniafanud83dudcc0 Pru00e9commande mon album ONAIDA : https://idol-io.ffm.to/onaidanud83dudd14 Abonnez-vous u00e0 ma chau00eene : https://bit.ly/NataschaRogersYT nnONAIDA, nouvel album disponible le 16 fu00e9vrier 2024nn19 MARS 2024 – CAFE DE LA DANSE, PARIS nud83dudc83 Ru00e9servez vos billets : https://my.weezevent.com/natascha-rogers-1nnu2022 PROCHAINES DATESn17.01 – NANTES (44) Scu00e8ne Sacem BIS, Citu00e9 des Congru00e8sn26.01 – PARIS (75) Hyper Weekend Festivaln08.04 – Cu00c9NON (33) Le Rocher de Palmern19.03 – PARIS (75) Cafu00e9 de La Dansen29.03 – FACHES THUMESNIL (59) CC Les Arcades n04.04 – CHATENAY MALABRY (92) Le Pu00e9diluvennu2022 SUIVEZ NATASCHA ROGERSnInstagram : https://www.instagram.com/natascharogers/nTikTok : https://www.tiktok.com/@natascharogers7nFacebook : https://www.facebook.com/NatascharogersMusicnWebsite : http://www.natascharogers.com/nnu2022 PAROLES « ANIAFA »nSing by the water nCall for them to hear younPray by them riversnAnd Go Go Go to Aniafa (Bis)nnDream by the rivernSeek (to) where the flow guides you nRoam the silhouette patternsnAnd Go Go Go to Aniafa (Bis)nnFollow the path of the alignementnYin may be extent of the AniafanOh oh oh oh oh (Bis)nnDance with the waternSearch the movement of its sound pulsenSpring from the waterfallnAnd Go Go Go to Aniafa (Bis)nnFollow the path of the alignementnYin may be (an) extent of the AniafannSing by the watersnDream by them rivers nAnd Go go go to aniafa (Bis) nOh oh oh oh oh nnu2022 CRu00c9DITS nRu00e9alisatrice : Louise ERNANDEZ nAss. Real : Morgane FINKIELSTEIN nProduction : HVH nProducteur : Boris VASSALLO nDir prod : Adu00e8le FARGES nAssistante de prod : Lu00e9a DEVARENNE nRu00e9gisseur gu00e9nu00e9ral : Warren IAIA-HARENnRu00e9gisseur camion : Thibault BILIENnAuxiliaire ru00e9gie : Yacine AIT KHELIFA nChef op : Nicolas JARDINn1ass camu00e9ra : Jules GABURROn2ass camu00e9ra : Camille COUPEnChef u00e9lectricien : Thomas BRETONnElectricien : Felix PECQUETnChef Maquilleuse : Alexandra BLAZYnStyliste : Arnaud CHARTOUNI nChef Du00e9co : Bartholomu00e9 CHAPELnChoru00e9graphe : Lola RUDRAUFnMonteuse : Louise ERNANDEZnu00c9talonneur : Nicolas JARDINnnu00a9 2024 Nu00f8 Fu00f8rmat!nu2117 2024 Music & Rythm nn#NataschaRogers #Aniafa », « type »: « video », « title »: « Natascha Rogers – Aniafa (Official video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/i0b32inAnJo/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i0b32inAnJo », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD9hQDDy47_vtdTwCiA29zw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

Le Tamanoir, lieu dédié aux musiques du monde actuel, propose une programmation éclectique, originale et métissée. Métro Ligne 13 Les Courtilles puis 5 min à pied

