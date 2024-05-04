SORTIE PLANTES SAUVAGES COMESTIBLES MAISON GARONNE Cazères
Venez participer à une sortie plantes sauvages comestibles
Le naturaliste Eloy Arnal Sanchez vous emmènera en bord de Garonne à la découverte des plantes sauvages comestibles et vous expliquera les règles élémentaires de cueillette.
Réservation maison-garonne@mairie-cazeres.fr .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-05-04 15:00:00
fin : 2024-05-04
MAISON GARONNE 2 Rue du Quai Notre Dame
Cazères 31220 Haute-Garonne Occitanie maisongaronne@mairie-cazeres.fr
