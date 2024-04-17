Soirée VIP à Reptiland Reptiland Martel
Soirée VIP à Reptiland Reptiland Martel, mercredi 17 avril 2024.
Soirée VIP à Reptiland Reptiland Martel Lot
Mercredi
Visite semi-guidée avec des animations, nourrissage d’un serpent, zone de contact avec un serpent.
Sur réservation uniquement (limité à 30 personnes).
1010 10 EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-17 18:00:00
fin : 2024-04-17 20:00:00
Reptiland D840 Puy Lombry
Martel 46600 Lot Occitanie
L’événement Soirée VIP à Reptiland Martel a été mis à jour le 2024-04-08 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne