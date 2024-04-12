SidEarth en concert à l’Annexe Saint-Quentin
Catégories d’Évènement:
SidEarth en concert à l’Annexe Saint-Quentin, vendredi 12 avril 2024.
SidEarth en concert à l’Annexe Saint-Quentin Aisne
L’Annexe recevra SidEarth en concert le vendredi 12 avril à partir de 22h !
L’Annexe, 68 rue Michelet, 02100 Saint-Quentin. 00 0 .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-12
fin : 2024-04-12
68 Rue Michelet
Saint-Quentin 02100 Aisne Hauts-de-France
L’événement SidEarth en concert à l’Annexe Saint-Quentin a été mis à jour le 2024-04-10 par SIM Hauts-de-France OT du Saint-Quentinois