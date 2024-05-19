Salon Vintage Thiron-Gardais
Catégories d’Évènement:
Salon Vintage Thiron-Gardais, dimanche 19 mai 2024.
Salon Vintage Thiron-Gardais Eure-et-Loir
Pour cette nouvelle édition du Salon Vintage de Thiron-Gardais des surprises vous attendent !
.
284 rue de l’abbaye
Thiron-Gardais 28480 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire biblio.tg@orange.fr
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-05-19
fin : 2024-05-19
L’événement Salon Vintage Thiron-Gardais a été mis à jour le 2024-01-25 par OT DU PERCHE