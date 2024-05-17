Potsikei – Le mur du son Salle de l’Hélianthe La Crèche, 17 mai 2024, La Crèche.

La Crèche,Deux-Sèvres

Musique – Jeune Public

A partir de 6 ans

Si ce titre vous paraît énigmatique, essayez de le prononcer en insistant sur les consonnes : « Po – Tsi – Kei » et répétez la formule en boucle. Prononcé correctement, ce mantra a le pouvoir de vous changer en véritable boîte à rythmes humaine ! Mais POTSIKEI, c’est aussi un duo aux sonorités modernes et percutantes.

En partenariat avec les JMF.

Salle de l’Hélianthe

La Crèche 79260 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Music – Young Audiences

Ages 6 and up

If this title sounds enigmatic, try pronouncing it with emphasis on the consonants: « Po – Tsi – Kei » and repeat the formula over and over. Pronounced correctly, this mantra has the power to turn you into a veritable human drum machine! But POTSIKEI is also a duo with a modern, hard-hitting sound.

In partnership with JMF

Música – Jóvenes

A partir de 6 años

Si este título te parece enigmático, prueba a pronunciarlo haciendo hincapié en las consonantes: « Po – Tsi – Kei » y repítelo una y otra vez. Pronunciado correctamente, este mantra tiene el poder de convertirte en una auténtica caja de ritmos humana Pero POTSIKEI también es un dúo con un sonido moderno y contundente.

En colaboración con JMF

Musik – Junges Publikum

Ab 6 Jahren

Wenn Ihnen dieser Titel rätselhaft erscheint, versuchen Sie, ihn mit Betonung der Konsonanten auszusprechen: « Po – Tsi – Kei » und wiederholen Sie die Formel in Endlosschleife. Richtig ausgesprochen hat dieses Mantra die Macht, Sie in eine echte menschliche Drum-Machine zu verwandeln! POTSIKEI ist aber auch ein Duo mit modernen und durchschlagenden Klängen.

In Partnerschaft mit den JMF

