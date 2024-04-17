Don du sang Salle de Burry Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse
Don du sang Salle de Burry Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse, 17 avril 2024 15:30, Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse.
Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse,Landes
Toute personne de 18 à 70 ans et en bonne santé peut donner son sang. Les malades comptent sur vous !
Prenez rendez-vous, c’est facile : https://mon-rdv-dondesang.efs.sante.fr
CONDITIONS DU DON :
– Être majeur.e et en bonne santé
– Ne pas venir à jeun
– Peser + de 50 kg
– Présenter une pièce.
Salle de Burry
Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse 40230 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Anyone between the ages of 18 and 70 in good health can give blood. The sick are counting on you!
It’s easy to make an appointment: https://mon-rdv-dondesang.efs.sante.fr
DONATION CONDITIONS :
– Be of legal age and in good health
– Do not fast
– Weigh over 50 kg
– Show a valid
Cualquier persona de entre 18 y 70 años que goce de buena salud puede donar sangre. ¡Los enfermos cuentan contigo!
Es fácil pedir cita: https://mon-rdv-dondesang.efs.sante.fr
CONDICIONES PARA DONAR SANGRE :
– Ser mayor de edad y gozar de buena salud
– No estar en ayunas
– Pesar más de 50 kg
– Presentar un documento de identidad
Jeder zwischen 18 und 70 Jahren, der gesund ist, kann Blut spenden. Kranke Menschen zählen auf Sie!
Vereinbaren Sie einen Termin, es ist ganz einfach: https://mon-rdv-dondesang.efs.sante.fr
BEDINGUNGEN FÜR DIE SPENDE :
– Volljährig und gesund sein
– Nicht nüchtern kommen
– Über 50 kg wiegen
– Eine Münze vorlegen
