Prohibition Party Paris Saint-Ouen, samedi 13 avril 2024.

Wonderful human beings of Paris – Welcome to Prohibition!

Escape your everyday life join us on a journey 100 years back in time to the Prohibition Era and the wild parties of the Great Gatsby!

For one night only we turn Paris into a Roaring Twenties Speakeasy filled with 1920s music, dance and lots of champagne!

INFO:

Location: Le Sub Pigalle

Doors open: 20:00Show start: 21:00

Dress code: Dress in your finest 1920s attire

Early Bird/Student: €20

Regular: €30

VIP: €60

VIP tickets include early access with meet and greet with the artists, free flowing prosecco from 7-8PM and table seating (the rest of the event is standing only)

On stage there will be world class entertainers, among others the amazing Swing’it, who has sold out venues all around Scandinavia and Europe, backed by a swinging DJ and the fantastic burlesque-artist Jolie Papillon! Get ready do dance all night long the best of hot jazz!

So get ready for an elegant night of dancing and champagne ⭐️

So let the champagne flow, dance like there’s no tomorrow and get lost in the extravagancy of Great Gatsbys Era and the music of the Roaring Twenties!

Welcome to Prohibition!

Tarif : – euros.

Début : 2024-04-13 à 20:00

Réservez votre billet ici

3 Pl. de Clichy, 75008 Paris, France Saint-Ouen J