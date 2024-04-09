Sérail Rue Winston Churchill Petit-Couronne, 9 avril 2024, Petit-Couronne.

Petit-Couronne,Seine-Maritime

Cie Le Chat Foin

Théâtre – Création participative

Steeve, Sara et Cyril sont trois amis. Issus du monde ouvrier, ils s’engagent dans la vie avec le même capital économique.

À travers leur parcours de 16 à 22 ans, Sérail met en évidence le poids des autres capitaux : le capital social, le capital culturel et le capital symbolique.

Steeve voudrait faire du cinéma. Incompris par ses parents et ses professeurs, ses vidéos deviennent de plus en plus violentes.

La mère de Sara n’a pas les moyens de lui payer les hautes études qu’elle envisage pour sa fille qu’elle élève seule.

Cyril veut faire du théâtre quand sa famille rêve de le voir reprendre et même agrandir le garage familial.

Trois visions du monde comme trois manières de rebattre les cartes et de mettre en perspective les lois de la reproduction sociale, l’« égalité des chances » et la notion de « réussite ».

Mise en scène : Yann Dacosta / Texte : Damien Dutrait / Chorégraphie et création musicale : Charlotte Rousseau / Scénographie : Grégoire Faucheux / Création lumière : Marc Leroy/ Création son : Antonin Barteau / Costumes : Hanna Sjödin / Avec : Vincent Bellée, Bryan Chivot, Fany Combrou et une vingtaine de comédien.ne.s amateur.ice.s

Tout public dès 12 ans

Durée : 1h45

Tarif plein 8 € / Tarif réduit 3 €

Rencontre avec l’équipe artistique à l’issue de la representation. Buvette sur place..

2024-04-09 20:30:00 fin : 2024-04-09 . .

Rue Winston Churchill

Petit-Couronne 76650 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Cie Le Chat Foin

Theater – Participatory creation

Steeve, Sara and Cyril are three friends. They come from working-class backgrounds, and go into life with the same economic capital.

Through their journey from age 16 to 22, Sérail highlights the weight of other capitals: social capital, cultural capital and symbolic capital.

Steeve would like to make films. Misunderstood by his parents and teachers, his videos become increasingly violent.

Sara?s mother can?t afford the higher education she envisages for her daughter, whom she is raising alone.

Cyril wants to do theater, while his family dreams of seeing him take over and even expand the family garage.

Three visions of the world, three ways of reshuffling the cards and putting into perspective the laws of social reproduction, « equal opportunity » and the notion of « success ».

Director: Yann Dacosta / Text: Damien Dutrait / Choreography and music: Charlotte Rousseau / Set design: Grégoire Faucheux / Lighting design: Marc Leroy / Sound design: Antonin Barteau / Costumes: Hanna Sjödin / With : Vincent Bellée, Bryan Chivot, Fany Combrou and some twenty amateur actors

Open to all ages 12 and up

Running time: 1 hour 45 minutes

Full price 8 ? / Reduced price 3 ?

Meeting with the artistic team at the end of the show. Refreshments on site.

Cie Le Chat Foin

Teatro – Creación participativa

Steeve, Sara y Cyril son tres amigos. Proceden de la clase obrera y se enfrentan a la vida con el mismo capital económico.

A través de sus vidas, de los 16 a los 22 años, Sérail pone de relieve el peso de otros capitales: el capital social, el capital cultural y el capital simbólico.

Steeve quiere hacer cine. Incomprendido por sus padres y profesores, sus vídeos son cada vez más violentos.

La madre de Sara no puede permitirse pagar los estudios superiores que prevé para su hija, a la que cría sola.

Cyril quiere dedicarse al teatro, mientras su familia sueña con verle hacerse cargo del garaje familiar e incluso ampliarlo.

Tres visiones del mundo, tres maneras de barajar las cartas y poner en perspectiva las leyes de la reproducción social, la igualdad de oportunidades y la noción de éxito.

Dirección: Yann Dacosta / Texto: Damien Dutrait / Coreografía y música: Charlotte Rousseau / Escenografía: Grégoire Faucheux / Diseño de iluminación: Marc Leroy / Diseño de sonido: Antonin Barteau / Vestuario: Hanna Sjödin / Con : Vincent Bellée, Bryan Chivot, Fany Combrou y una veintena de actores aficionados

Para todos los públicos a partir de 12 años

Duración: 1 hora 45 minutos

Precio normal 8? / Precio reducido 3?

Encuentro con el equipo artístico después de la representación. Refrescos in situ.

Cie Le Chat Foin

Theater – Partizipative Schöpfung

Steeve, Sara und Cyril sind drei Freunde. Sie stammen aus der Arbeiterklasse und gehen mit demselben ökonomischen Kapital ins Leben.

Anhand ihres Werdegangs von 16 bis 22 Jahren zeigt Sérail das Gewicht anderer Kapitalien auf: soziales, kulturelles und symbolisches Kapital.

Steeve möchte gerne Filmstar werden. Von seinen Eltern und Lehrern missverstanden, werden seine Videos immer gewalttätiger.

Saras Mutter kann sich das Studium, das sie für ihre allein erziehende Tochter plant, nicht leisten.

Cyril möchte Theater spielen, während seine Familie davon träumt, dass er die Autowerkstatt der Familie übernimmt und sogar erweitert.

Drei Weltanschauungen, drei Möglichkeiten, die Karten neu zu mischen und die Gesetze der sozialen Reproduktion, der « Chancengleichheit » und des « Erfolgs » in Frage zu stellen.

Inszenierung: Yann Dacosta / Text: Damien Dutrait / Choreografie und musikalische Gestaltung: Charlotte Rousseau / Bühnenbild: Grégoire Faucheux / Lichtgestaltung: Marc Leroy/ Tongestaltung: Antonin Barteau / Kostüme: Hanna Sjödin / Mit: Vincent Bellée, Bryan Chivot, Fany Combrou und etwa zwanzig Laiendarsteller

Für alle Zuschauer ab 12 Jahren

Dauer : 1 Std. 45 Min

Voller Tarif 8 ? / Ermäßigter Tarif 3 ?

Treffen mit dem künstlerischen Team im Anschluss an die Vorstellung. Getränke vor Ort.

