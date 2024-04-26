L’atelier à picorer : Fusées à eau Rue du Tapis Vert Melle, 26 avril 2024, Melle.

Melle,Deux-Sèvres

Vendredi 26 avril 2024, de 9h30 à 17h00

L’atelier à picorer : Fusées à eau

Action … réaction ! A travers de manipulations, on fabrique, on perfectionne et on décore sa fusée à eau. Une géante, une tournoyante ?

Tarifs : Gratuit

Contact : timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel : 07 80 07 47 66.

Rue du Tapis Vert

Melle 79500 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Friday, April 26, 2024, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m

Workshop: Water rockets

Action … reaction! Build, perfect and decorate your own water rocket. Giant or spinning?

Price: Free

Contact: timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel: 07 80 07 47 66

Viernes 26 de abril de 2024, de 9.30 a 17.00 horas

El taller: Cohetes de agua

Acción … ¡reacción! A través de actividades prácticas, podrás construir, perfeccionar y decorar tu propio cohete de agua. ¿Uno gigante, uno giratorio?

Precios: Gratis

Contacto: timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel: 07 80 07 47 66

Freitag, 26. April 2024, von 9.30 bis 17.00 Uhr

Der Workshop zum Picken: Wasserraketen

Aktion … reaktion! Mit Hilfe von Handgriffen kann man seine eigene Wasserrakete herstellen, perfektionieren und dekorieren. Eine Riesen- oder eine Wirbelrakete?

Tarife: Kostenlos

Kontakt: timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel: 07 80 07 47 66

