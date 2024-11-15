Quintet Jean My truong Rue du Moulin Le Blanc, 15 novembre 2024, Le Blanc.

Le Blanc,Indre

La ville du Blanc propose un concert du Quintet Jean My truong..

Vendredi 2024-11-15 20:30:00 fin : 2024-11-15 . .

Rue du Moulin

Le Blanc 36300 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



The town of Le Blanc offers a concert by the Quintet Jean My truong.

La ciudad de Le Blanc ofrece un concierto del Quinteto Jean My truong.

Die Stadt Le Blanc bietet ein Konzert des Quintetts Jean My truong an.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-13 par Destination Brenne