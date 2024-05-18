Pierres en Lumières > Abbaye de Cerisy-la-Forêt Rue de l’Eglise Cerisy-la-Forêt, 18 mai 2024, Cerisy-la-Forêt.

Cerisy-la-Forêt,Manche

L’abbaye romane sera illuminée, dès la nuit tombée, ainsi que le parc de sculptures. Une soirée conviviale est organisée, ponctuée d’animations, concert, balades…

15h00 : démonstration de maquettes de bateaux sur l’étang.

17h30 : concert gratuit de la chorale .

19h00 : apéro concert.

22h00 : balade aux flambeaux autour de l’abbaye.

23h00 : lâcher de lanternes japonaises.

De 18h30 à 22h30 : visite des souterrains.

Dès la nuit illuminations de l’abbaye et des sculptures du parc..

2024-05-18 15:00:00 fin : 2024-05-18 01:00:00. .

Rue de l’Eglise

Cerisy-la-Forêt 50680 Manche Normandie



The Romanesque abbey will be illuminated at nightfall, as well as the sculpture park. A convivial evening is organized, punctuated with animations, concerts, walks?

3:00 pm: demonstration of model boats on the pond.

5:30 pm : free concert of the Suzannaise choir.

7:00 pm : aperitif concert.

10:00 pm : torchlight walk around the abbey.

23h00 : release of Japanese lanterns.

From 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm: visit of the underground passages.

At night, the abbey and the sculptures in the park are illuminated.

La abadía románica se iluminará en cuanto caiga la noche, al igual que el parque de esculturas. Se ha organizado una velada de convivencia, con animaciones, conciertos, paseos..

15.00 h: demostración de aeromodelismo en el lago.

17.30 h: concierto gratuito del coro.

19.00 h: concierto aperitivo.

22.00 h: paseo con antorchas alrededor de la abadía.

23.00 h: suelta de linternas japonesas.

De 18.30 a 22.30 h: visita de los pasadizos subterráneos.

Por la noche, la abadía y las esculturas del parque se iluminan.

Die romanische Abtei wird bei Einbruch der Dunkelheit beleuchtet, ebenso wie der Skulpturenpark. Es wird ein geselliger Abend mit Animationen, Konzerten, Spaziergängen usw. organisiert

15:00 Uhr: Vorführung von Modellbooten auf dem Teich.

17.30 Uhr: Kostenloses Konzert des Chors.

19.00 Uhr: Aperitif und Konzert.

22.00 Uhr: Fackelwanderung rund um die Abtei.

23.00 Uhr: Steigenlassen von japanischen Laternen.

Von 18.30 bis 22.30 Uhr: Besichtigung der unterirdischen Gänge.

Abends: Beleuchtung der Abtei und der Skulpturen im Park.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par CDT Manche