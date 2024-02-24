« Tu danses ?… Un petit air de tango argentin » Rue de la Libération Criel-sur-Mer, 24 février 2024, Criel-sur-Mer.

Criel-sur-Mer,Seine-Maritime

Un spectacle tous publics mêlant drôlerie et tendresse où deux personnages, Charlotte et Fritz racontent le tango, l’expérimentent, le questionnent et découvrent comment « ça marche ».

Un voyage plein de fantaisie au cœur du tango argentin.

Suivi d’un atelier d’initiation de 19h15 à 20h45 sur inscription en mairie..

Rue de la Libération Scène de spectacle l’AbriBus

Criel-sur-Mer 76910 Seine-Maritime Normandie



A show for all audiences, mixing humour and tenderness, in which two characters, Charlotte and Fritz, talk about tango, experimenting with it, questioning it and discovering how « it works ».

A whimsical journey to the heart of Argentine tango.

Followed by an introductory workshop from 7.15pm to 8.45pm (registration required).

Un espectáculo para todos los públicos que combina humor y ternura, en el que dos personajes, Charlotte y Fritz, hablan de tango, experimentan con él, lo cuestionan y descubren cómo « funciona ».

Un viaje caprichoso al corazón del tango argentino.

Seguido de un taller de iniciación de 19.15 a 20.45 h (inscripción obligatoria en el Ayuntamiento).

Eine Aufführung für alle Altersgruppen, die Witz und Zärtlichkeit miteinander verbindet. Zwei Personen, Charlotte und Fritz, erzählen vom Tango, experimentieren mit ihm, stellen ihn in Frage und entdecken, wie « es funktioniert ».

Eine fantasievolle Reise ins Herz des argentinischen Tangos.

Anschließend Einführungsworkshop von 19:15 bis 20:45 Uhr, Anmeldung im Rathaus.

