Olga AMELCHENKO Quartet Roll’Studio Marseille, samedi 20 avril 2024.

Olga AMELCHENKO Quartet ♫JAZZ♫ Samedi 20 avril, 19h30 Roll’Studio 15€ / adhésion annuelle 3€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-04-20T19:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-20T22:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-04-20T19:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-20T22:00:00+02:00

Rob Clearfield Piano

Florent Nisse contrebasse,

Jesus Vega batterie,

Olga Amelchenko Saxophone alto.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=n-OGNRk08Zo

