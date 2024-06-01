RENDEZ-VOUS AUX JARDINS Ligny-en-Barrois
Catégories d’Évènement:
RENDEZ-VOUS AUX JARDINS Ligny-en-Barrois, samedi 1 juin 2024.
RENDEZ-VOUS AUX JARDINS Ligny-en-Barrois Meuse
Samedi
Le thème de cette édition LES 5 SENS AU JARDIN.
Ateliers, démonstrations, ventes, différentes expositions sur la nature, jeux pour enfants, animaux de la ferme, etc…
Entrée libre.Tout public
0 EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-06-01 10:00:00
fin : 2024-06-01 17:00:00
Parc des Luxembourg
Ligny-en-Barrois 55500 Meuse Grand Est communication@lignyenbarrois.fr
L’événement RENDEZ-VOUS AUX JARDINS Ligny-en-Barrois a été mis à jour le 2024-03-06 par OT SUD MEUSE